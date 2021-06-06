The Hibernians Stadium is set to be renamed for former club president Tony Bezzina, Hibernians FC announced in a statement.

Last season’s Premier League runners-up held their Annual General Meeting and Jesmond Abela presented a motion whereby the club’s stadium will be renamed as the Tony Bezzina Stadium, in a tribute to the club’s former president who had passed away earlier this year.

The statement said that Alex Montebello, the club vice-president said that renaming the stadium for Bezzina would be the right tribute to a man who for him the Hibs Stadium was his second home and he had worked so hard to turn the venue into one of the best stadia on the island.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Ranier Bezzina was installed as the club’s new president.

