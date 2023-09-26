Hibernians and Floriana have their eyes firmly set on preserving their perfect start in the 2023-24 Premier League when they go head to head in the plum fixture on Tuesday evening at the National Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

The Paolites seem to have pushed the reset button at the start of this season after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign as under the charge of coach Branko Nisevic, the team look to be a revitalised lot and have managed to secure back-to-back victories over Gżira United (4-0) and Santa Lucia (3-2).

On the other hand, Floriana have been the stand-out performers so far this season as the Greens, who this season are led by former Juventus winger Mauro Camoranesi, have kickstarted their campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win over Sta Lucia before further impressing with an eye-catching 2-0 win over title challengers Birkirkara.

