One week after Hibernians’ run in the UEFA Champions League came to an end with a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Irish side Shamrock Rovers, the Paolites are up against Estonian side Levadia Tallinn in the UEFA Conference League on Tuesday (kick-off: 20.00).

Speaking to the Times of Malta, new Hibs coach Andrea Pisanu said he wants his side to leave the pitch without any regrets.

“Unfortunately, this is what happens when you play against teams of northern Europe,” Pisanu said.

“(Tallinn) have already played 20 games, so they are in the middle of the season. They are physically in top shape and they are a very good team because they are top in the league, even though they have two games more.

“They are a good team, but we are too. We want to play a big game – we want to try to play our game without wait and there will surely be moments in which we will suffer but we can do it.

“I am a very positive person and I want to transfer this onto the players.

