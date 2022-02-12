Hibernians 57

Caffe Moak Luxol 43

(16-5, 19-12, 9-14, 13-12)

Hibernians, the most coveted club in this competition, claimed back the winning trophy 11 years after their last success in 2011.

The opening quarter of the final against Caffe Moak Luxol was quite decisive as the Paolites came out much more focused than their opponents and managed to open a double-digit lead which then extended to a 33-13 lead two minutes from the half-time buzzer.

It was then a purely difficult uphill struggle for Luxol to get anything from this final even if they managed to bring the deficit to a single figure late in the third quarter.

Hibs then controlled the tempo in the final quarter replying instantly to each of Luxol’s efforts to maintain their grip on the game and being able to end victorious.

