Hibernians will for the key in Tallinn, says coach Pisanu

Hibernians coach Andrea Pisanu vowed that his team will take no chances in next week’s second leg of their UEFA Conference League second leg tie against Levadia Tallinn and will go out in search of a win that will seal their place into the next round.

The Paolites put on an eye-catching performance in Tuesday’s first leg at the Centenary Stadium and looked to hold the edge when Yunusa Muritala put them 3-1 ahead in the first minute of stoppage time.

However, Ernest Agyiri’s goal with virtually the last kick of the game kept the tie firmly open as the Paolites head to the Estonia capital holding a tight 3-2 advantage.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, coach Pisanu said that he was still very pleased with his team’s performance.

“I am very pleased with the performance of my players,” Pisanu said.

“We have put in a very strong display, playing with guile and high intensity for much of the opening 70 minutes of the match. We created a lot of chances and could have scored more.

