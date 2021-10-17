SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

HIBERNIANS 3

Degabriele 35, 57; Domoraud 60

SLIEMA WANDERERS

T. Aquilina-5; P. Morales-5; K. Shaw-5.5; G. Aquilina-5; M. Fernandes-4 (57 R. Kooh Sohna-5); H. Warsama-5.5 (68 G. Inters); D. Holla-4 (68 M. Scerri); M. Beerman-5 (76 O. Elouni); J. Bliek-5; D. Vukovic-6; V. Berisha-5.

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone-6; F. Apap; L. Almeida-6; J. Grech-6 (E. Uzeh); J. Degabriele-7 (72 M. Ellul); B. Kristensen-6; D. Vella-6 (90 A. Attard); Thaylor-6 (90 Z. Grech); A. Agius-6; G. Artiles-6; W. Domoraud-6.5 (90 I. Brite).

Referee Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards Grech, Apap, Domoraud.

Red card Apap (H) 67.

BOV Player of the Match Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Hibernians regained top spot in the Premier League standings after defeating struggling Sliema Wanderers 3-0.

The Paolites are now leading the table with 16 points after six outings, with four wins and two draws. They hold a two-point lead above Birkirkara who defeated Gudja United on Saturday.

Stefano Sanderra’s side made the most of the chances they created with Malta international forward Jurgen Degabriele capping a wonderful week for him after scoring his nation’s last-gasp equaliser against Cyprus in the World Cup qualifiers.

