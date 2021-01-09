HIBERNIANS 3

Degabriele 43, 72

Grech 48

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-7; F. Apap-7; L. Almeida-7 (80 B. Ihuomah); A. Attard-7; J. Grech-7.5 (85 R. Cassar); J. Degabriele-7.5 (89 K. Bonello); B. Kristensen-7.5; D. Vella-7; S. Shodija-7 (85 M. Farrugia); A. Agius-7; J. Teixeira-7 (80 U. Edafe).

SENGLEA ATHLETIC

M. Farrugia-5; S. Uyi (23 D. Fava-5); A. Abela-5; Freud-5 (75 I. Misan); J. Tanti-5 (75 D. Abeela); C. Riascos-5; A. Scicluna-5 (58 Z. Cassar-5); J. Dibola-5; D. Kukic-5; D. Xuereb-5; W. Gomes-5.5 (58 F. Aboulezz-5).

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow card Riascos.

BOV Player of the Match Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Hibernians broke little sweat to defeat Senglea Athletic 3-0 and regain top spot in the BOV Premier League, at least for 24 hours.

The Paolites were not at their best even though their performance improved gradually, in particular in the second-half where they created much more goalscoring chances than in the opening part of the game.

It was a much-needed victory for the Paolites to resume where they had left off prior to the recess period when they defeated Balzan 2-1.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta