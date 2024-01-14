The 34th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations kicks off this week with Ivory Coast set to host the tournament just for the second time in their history – their first since 1984.

All eyes will be on star-studded Senegal who will be looking to retain the title after becoming Africa champions in the last edition, 2021, for the first time.

However, Senegal is expected to be challenged by a host of other nations including hosts Ivory Coast – twice winners, double winners Algeria, three-time champions Nigeria, and Mohamed Salah’s Egypt – all-time winners with seven triumphs.

In addition, there is also five-time African champions Cameroon who will be looking to dethrone Senegal with whom they have been drawn in Group C.

This group also includes Gambia, under the guidance of former Malta coach Tom Saintfiet, and Guinea who have one Malta-based player in their ranks.

