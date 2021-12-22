Hibernians goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone has been selected to form part of teh Guinea National Team for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, the club said on Wednesday.

The towering goalkeeper has been part of the Guinea squad since 2018 when he was given his debut by coach Paul Put in a 1-0 victory over Central Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Since then, Kone has been a regular member of the African side and was also in the squad as the team managed to book his place in the continental finals that will be held in Cameroon.

