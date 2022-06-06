The June window for national teams has seen the launch of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications with a couple of Malta-based players in action for their respective countries.

Ibrahim Kone, fresh from winning the Maltese title with Hibernians, was in the starting formation for Guinea as they faced African giants Egypt in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Mosta goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi played in Congo Republic’s opening qualifier as they fell to a 4-0 defeat to Mali.

