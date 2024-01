Ibrahim Kone of Hibernians starred for his nation Guinea as he saved a penalty on their way to a famous victory over African giants Nigeria.

The two teams met in their final warm-up game before this month’s Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in the Ivory Coast.

Kone, who was collecting his 16th cap for Guinea, kept Nigeria at bay when he denied Moses Simon, who plies his trade with Ligue 1’s Nantes, from the spot on the 20th minute.

