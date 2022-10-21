Champions Hibernians and Gżira United are bracing themselves for tricky encounters as they look to keep up their chase of leaders Ħamrun Spartans in Match-Day 8 of the BOV Premier League this weekend.

Hibernians and Gżira United experienced an inconsistent start to their Premier League campaign but in recent weeks both teams seem to have turned up the screw as they look to stay close to league leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

The Paolites head into this weekend’s round of fixtures in high spirits as three wins in a row have seen the Malta champions move up to fifth place in the standings on 13 points, but still six points adrift of leaders Ħamrun.

On Saturday afternoon, Hibernians have the opportunity to have a reality check of their current form when they face Gudja United at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Paolites have yet to convince their sceptics this season as the team is still not showing the same level of football that saw them race to the Premier League title last May.

Click here for full story