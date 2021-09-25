Hibs’ perfect Premier League start came to a screeching halt when they drew 1-1 with neighbours Santa Lucia on Saturday, after winning their first four matches of the season.

The Paolites had to recover from the early shock of going down when Francisco Farias put the Saints ahead. Leonardo Almeida equalised before they failed to make their dominance count with Santa Lucia protecting their fourth point of the season.

The absence of Brazilian defender André Prates left Olivier Spiteri no option but to drop Patrick Silva backward to partner Jurgen Pisani in central defence as the Maltese trio of Kieren Xuereb, Liam McKay, and Nicholas Pulis were drafted into the starting formation.

