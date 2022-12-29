The 1945-46 championship was the biggest and best organised since the competition was inaugurated in 1910.
Floriana beat Melita 4-0 in the opening match of the competition and the next day, Valletta opened their title defence with a 7-0 victory over St Joseph’s FC.
Salvinu Schembri, who had just been transferred from Sliema Wanderers, celebrated his debut for Valletta with four goals. On Saturday November 10, Sliema beat a very poor St George’s team 4-1 while Hibernians surprisingly lost 0-1 against Melita.
The important match between Floriana and Valletta was played at break-neck speed with the ball travelling from one end of the pitch to the other.
