HIBERNIANS 0

FLORIANA 0

HIBS

I. Kone-6, T. Tabone Desira-5.5 (46 Z. Grech-6), F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-5.5, J. Grech-6, J. Degabriele-5.5 (82 Thaylor), B. Kristensen-6, D. Vella-6, A. Agius-6, G. Izquier-5.5, W. Domoraud-6.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6, C. Rutjens-6, O. El Hasni-6 (89 E. Callegari), Z. Cassar-6, K. Keqi-6 (88 B. Paiber), U. Arias-6.5, A. Ciolacu-6 (88 E. Rebenja), M. Garcia-6, J. Busuttil-7 (78 D. Agius), R. Camenzuli-6.

Referee: Alex Johnson

Yellow cards: C. Rutjens, W. Domoraud, F. Apap, B. Kristensen, U. Arias, M. Garcia

BOV Player of the Match: Jan Busuttil (Floriana).

Leaders Hibernians maintained their unbeaten record in the BOV Premier League thanks to a goalless draw with Floriana.

With the point gained, Hibs have once again moved five points clear at the top while Floriana now lie in fifth place, three points behind Valletta, two behind Birkirkara and one behind Ħamrun.

Eager to bounce back from the disappointing performance against Sirens last week, the Greens were clearly the better side.

They were constantly in control and, also, unlucky to hit the post.

