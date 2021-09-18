HIBERNIANS 3

Degabriele 19; Vella 50; Grech 56 pen

MOSTA 2

Failla 86 pen; Donkin 90

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-6, Raphael-6 (77 A. Attard), J. Grech-7 (82 T. Tabone Desira), J. Degabriele-6 (74 B. Kristensen), D. Vella-6.5, Thaylor-6.5 (81 Z. Grech), A. Agius-6, G. Artiles-5.5, W. Domoraud-5 (82 F. Mensah).

MOSTA

M. Jovicic-5, R. Briffa-5 (79 N. Aguis), C.Ememe-4, C. Failla-5.5, J. Nsumoh-6 (79 J. Vassallo), T. Farrugia-5.5, I. Doric-5.5, M. Hetemaj-5, Z. Brincat-5 (79 L. Igbineweka), A. Akinbule-6, J. Ekani-5 (58 W. Donkin-5).

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: Briffa, Domoraud, Nsumoh, Jovicic, Almeida.

BOV player of the match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Hibernians held off a late Mosta rally to maintain their perfect opening and collect their fourth successive win in the Premier League.

The Paolites had seemed set for a serene victory when shy the hour mark Dunstan Vella and Jake Grech added to Jurgen Degabriele’s first-half effort to put them firmly in control.

But Clayton Failla pulled one back from the penalty spot and substitute William Donkin added a second in stoppage time to leave Hibs relieved to hear the final whistle.

