Hibernians are expected to reconfirm Italian mentor Stefano Sanderra as their first team coach for the next season, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Sanderra’s contract with Hibernians was due to expire at the end of the month and so far no contact has been made between the two parties over new negotiations.

However, sources have told The Times of Malta that Hibernians are determined to keep hold of the services of Sanderra who this season steered the side to a strong title challenge and finished as league runners-up to Ħamrun Spartans.

