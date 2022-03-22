Hibernians overcame Mellieħa Libertas’ challenge in the final series of the Louis Borg Cup to win both ties played over 48 hours and thus landed their hands on this trophy for the second time in history after their initial Cup success four years ago in 2018.

This was also Hibs’ second seasonal honour after they had already raised the MBA Shield earlier this year.

