Hibernians FC will be looking to wrap up qualification to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League when they host AS Folgore, of San Marino, at the Centenary Stadium, this evening (kick-off: 8pm).

The Paolites head into tonight’s match in a strong position after their remarkable 3-1 win over the San Marino champions in last week’s first-leg tie at the Serravalle Stadium.

A brace from Jake Grech and another goal from Jurgen Degabriele put the Paolites well in charge and just need to avoid defeat in tonight’s match to breeze into a third qualifying round tie against either Latvian side Riga FC and Shkendija, of Macedonia.

Coach Stefano Sanderra said that tonight’s match was a vital clash for his club who have the opportunity to progress further in the UEFA club competition.

