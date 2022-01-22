The race for a top six-placing in the BOV Premier League resumes this weekend with another fascinating programme of matches, with some direct clashes particularly in the top half of the standings.

The first programme of matches of 2022, which was played in midweek, has offered some interesting situations with runaway leaders Hibernians unexpectedly dropping two

valuable points in a 1-1 draw against Sirens at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Paolites’ ‘slip-up’ has enabled their nearest rivals Floriana, Ħamrun Spartans, and Birkirkara, to close the gap after securing victories over Valletta, Mosta and Balzan respectively.

This afternoon, Hibernians will be determined to get back to winning ways when they take on Mosta at the Centenary Stadium.

Hibernians have sorely felt the absence of their skipper Bjorn Kristensen as the energetic midfielder has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

