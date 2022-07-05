Hibernians will open this season’s European adventure with a tough trip to Irish side Shamrock Rovers in the opening leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday night (kick-off: 8.30pm).

Buoyed by their ‘heroics’ in last season’s participation in the UEFA club competition, which has seen the Malta champions coming agonisingly close to reaching the Play-Off round of the UEFA Conference League, the Paolites will be keen to try and make further progression this season.

This season, Hibernians have almost a new set of overseas players who are still finding their feet after joining the club in recent weeks while the suspension of several key players such as defenders Andrei Agius and Ferdinando Apap and midfielders Jake Grech and Bjorn Kristensen will no doubt have an effect on how competitive the team will be so early in their European challenge.

The Paolites will be led from the dug-out by assistant coach Ryan Pulis in the absence of coach Stefano Sanderra who starts a three-match ban.

