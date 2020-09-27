Hibernians bounced back from their opening day defeat to Sliema Wanderers in some style when they brushed aside champions Floriana 3-1 at the National Stadium.

The Paolites came into match determined to make their point after the disappointing defeat to the Wanderers and Stefano Sanderra’s men produced a counter-attack masterclass against the Greens as their speed and power upfront left the Floriana defenders gasping for breath to canter home to an impressive victory.

