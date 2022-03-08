MELLIEĦA LIBERTAS 171
STARLITES NAXXAR 170
(aggregate score)
GAME ONE
MELLIEĦA LIBERTAS 84
STARLITES NAXXAR 90
(23-25, 13-15, 27-29, 21-21)
The first game was one characterised byvarious respective runs from both teams giving each side a momentary upper hand only for the opposing side to reply very shortly afterwards.
After three early hoops from Mellieħa, Starlites hit back with a 16-0 run including four long-distance hoops, with a respective brace from Matthew Scerri and Jamiah Windom Haynes.
With Malik Colvin Sheldon more active under the Naxxar boards, a Mirko Azzopardi trey and further buckets from Austin Wrighten, Mellieħa replied 13 points on the trot to regain a momentary lead.
But Starlites returned quickly at par with hoops from the Felice Pace brothers followed by a Myles Thomas basket which gave them a 25-23 first-quarter lead.
