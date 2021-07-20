Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra has sent a rallying cry to his players ahead of the UEFA Conference League first leg tie against San Marino champions Folgore on Tuesday night (kick-off: 9pm).

The Paolites, following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Flora Tallinn, have now dropped to UEFA’s newly-formed competition alongside Malta’s other two survivors Birkirkara and Gżira United, and will bid to try and reach the third qualifying round of the tournament.

No doubt, Folgore is surely an opponent that is well within the reach of the Maltese club and coach Stefano Sanderra said that he hopes his players will show their real selves against the San Marino champions.

“This is a real opportunity for us to show who are Hibernians FC,” Sanderra told the Times of Malta.

