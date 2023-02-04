Hibernians have little margin of error in their quest for European football this season when they face rivals Balzan at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 2pm).

The Malta champions are passing through a bleak run of results as three successive league defeats have put the team at serious risk of missing out on a top-three finish that would guarantee them an automatic place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers next summer.

In fact, the Paolites are currently fourth in the standings, four adrift of third-placed Birkirkara. The pressure is on Hibernians as they are aware that they cannot afford to drop any points against a Balzan side who are just three points behind them while Mosta can easily leapfrog them as they are one behind.

Coach Andrea Pisanu admitted to the Times of Malta that they cannot afford to drop any points at this stage of the season.

“There is no hiding that this is a very important match for our hopes,” Pisanu said.

