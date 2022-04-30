FLORIANA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-7, A. Magri Overend-6, C. Rutjens-6, Z. Cassar-6, R. Hovsepyan-6 (62’ A. Ciolacu), K. Reid-6, U. Arias-6.5, M. Garcia-6, M. Veselji-6 (62’ A. Garzia), E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-6.5 (88 D. Agius).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-6.5, D. Gojkovic-6, J. Mbong-6 (55’ F. Sasere), A. Soares-6.5, A. Oyama-6, S. Borg-6, M. Fedele-6.5 (72’ I. Ntow), L. Gambin-5.5 (84’ S. Attard), J. Corbalan-6.5, P. Djordjevic-5.5 (55’ F. El Bakhtaoui), E. Marcelina-6.5

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards: Corbalan, Arias, Garcia.

Missed penalty: Sasere (Ħ) 90.

BOV Player of the Match: Ailton Jorge Soares (Ħamrun)

Floriana were spared from a defeat by goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov who saved a Franklin Sasere penalty deep into stoppage time as the Greens had to settle for a third successive goalless draw in the match with Ħamrun Spartans.

The result puts the Greens three points behind leaders Hibernians who now need just one point from today’s match against Birkirkara to win the title.

Ħamrun, on the other hand, maintain the challenge for third place and a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League this summer as they lie one point ahead of Birkirkara.

Coach Branko Nisevic named an unchanged side for Ħamrun while Floriana mentor Gianluca Atzori opted for three changes, handing Mattia Veselji a start along with Rumyan Hovsepyan and Kemar Reid. Ryan Camenzuli, on the other hand, was missing from the Floriana line-up.

