RIGA FC 0

HIBERNIANS 1

Agius 69

RIGA FC

I.Brkic; A. Cernomordijs, I. Paurevic, C. Saiz Ortegon; A. Petersons, K. Loukili (74 E. Babayan), Wesley, F. Brisola (58 B. Halimi), M. Soisalo, J. Leo (58 Y. Muritala), Y. Vakulko. HIBERNIANS

I.Kone (46 N. Vella); Thaylor, L. Almeida, F. Apap (62 Z. Grech), A. Agius, D. Vella, B. Kristensen, S. Raphael, J. Grech, W. Domoraud, J. Degabriele.

Referee: Volen Chinkov (Bulgaria FA).

Yellow cards: Thaylor, Almeida.

The Daugava Stadium in Riga is becoming a happy hunting ground for Maltese teams after Hibernians edged out Riga FC 1-0 in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Andrei Agius’ spectacular volley followed Steve Borg’s last-gasp header which had handed Malta a famous 1-0 win over Latvia in the UEFA Nations League, at the same stadium.

On paper, Riga – current Latvian champions – were tipped as favourites as they are sitting second in the Latvian league, having already played 18 games.

On the other hand, Hibernians were playing just their fifth game of the season having featured only in UEFA club competitions so far.

