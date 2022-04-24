Hibernians have moved within touching distance of becoming Maltese champions after beating Gudja United thanks to goals from from Ferdinando Apap and Dunstan Vella.

Stefano Sanderra’s side have now opened a four-point lead above Floriana with two games left.

Hibernians can already clinch the title next weekend should Floriana lose to Ħamrun Spartans or they defeat Birkirkara, next Sunday.

The Paolites were the better team throughout the game and could have scored more than two goals should they have been more clinical in front of goal.

