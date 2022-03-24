Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans will kick off their commitments in the BOV Premier League third round on April 2, the Malta Football Association announced in a statement late on Wednesday.

The Paolites are currently topping the Premier League standings on 47 points, two clear of their nearest rivals Floriana, and will be looking for a strong run in the final five matches of the season to reclaim the crown of Malta champions.

The opening programme of the third round has been scattered over three days between April 2 and April 4 due to Pope Francis’s visit to Malta.

Hibernians will face champions Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium on April 2, with kick-off time set at 6pm.

