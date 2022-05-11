Seven treys in the first quarter and, above all, a quarter-ending 16-0 streak paved the way for a somewhat comprehensive Hibs win in the first game of this best-of-five finals series.

Despite Luxol’s late efforts, the latter’s offensive play was not consistent and Hibs managed to maintain the lead throughout all the encounter.

The game had a balanced start with Palmira Marcal even giving Luxol an early marginal lead.

