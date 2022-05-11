Seven treys in the first quarter and, above all, a quarter-ending 16-0 streak paved the way for a somewhat comprehensive Hibs win in the first game of this best-of-five finals series.
Despite Luxol’s late efforts, the latter’s offensive play was not consistent and Hibs managed to maintain the lead throughout all the encounter.
The game had a balanced start with Palmira Marcal even giving Luxol an early marginal lead.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us