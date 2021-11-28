Jake Grech’s seventh goal of the season consigned Paul Zammit to his first defeat as Balzan coach and extended Hibernians’ lead at the top to five points.

Zammit’s team will feel that the result flattered the Paolites with the biggest sense of injustice belonging to Alex Alves. The Brazilian had an effort cleared off the line, but television replays showed that the ball had crossed the goal-line.

