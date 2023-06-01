Silvio Vella is no longer the coach of Hibernians as the Malta champions announced in a statement that had reached an amicable agreement to part ways with their former defender with immediate effect.

It’s a bit of an unexpected development as Vella had only taken over the team midway through last season following the departure of Andrea Pisanu.

The Paolites endured a very disappointing season which saw them miss out on European football after they were beaten by Balzan in a play-off for fourth place.

Early indications had shown that Vella could still be in charge of the team this season, but the Paolites have now taken a decision to bring in a new first-team coach.

