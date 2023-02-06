Hibernians FC have announced that they have parted ways with first-team coach Andrea Pisanu.

On Sunday, Hibernians suffered another blow in their pursuit of European football next season when they were beaten by rivals Balzan 2-1 that condemned them to a fourth successive defeat.

The result left the Paolites in sixth place on 30 points, level with Balzan and five points adrift of third-placed Birkirkara, who occupy the final spot of UEFA Conference League qualification.

“The club announces that it has reached an amicable agreement with Mr. Andrea Pisanu to part ways,” Hibernians FC said in a statement.

