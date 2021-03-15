Tony Bezzina, who served as president of Hibernians FC for more than four decades, died on Monday aged 72.

Bezzina was a huge figure in Maltese football and the longest-serving president in the BOV Premier League, having led Paola club Hibernians FC for 43 years.

Hibernians enjoyed much success in Maltese football under his charge, winning all major honours in domestic football and enjoying some memorable nights of European football.

His service to Maltese football was also recognised by the Maltese state when in 2019 he was awarded il-Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.



Hibernians skipper Andrei Agius paid tribute to his club’s president.



“You will be dearly missed from all of the Hibernians FC family and all Paola residents.



“Personally I will never find the right words to thank you enough for everything you did for me. I will miss our long chats at your office, your wise words when needed, your weekly sms to check and make sure that everything is ok with the team and all the other small things that for me where always important.

“I promise I will keep on giving everything till the last minute I will be able to play for your club and to transfer the same values that you transferred me the first day when I entered your office to all the kids I will coach at the Hibernians Football Academy – Loyalty Passion Hunger Humbleness.

“Its a sad day for all of us especially for kids like me that were raised in Paola, your more then just a normal president of a club, you are a second father to all Paola residents, you managed to always unite when others divided and always led by example.



“Until we meet again for our next chat… Legends Die but they are Never Forgotten and I am more then sure of that.”

The Malta Football Association also paid tribute to Bezzina.



“The Malta FA is deeply saddened by the news that Tony Bezzina, the President of Premier League club Hibernians FC has passed away, aged 72,” the MFA said in a statement.



“Tony has been at the helm of Hibernians FC for over four decades, making an enormous contribution not only to his beloved club but Maltese football. He was also the president of the Premier League Standings Committee.



“The Malta FA conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr Bezzina. May he rest in peace.”#

Health Minister Chris Fearne, who is from Paola, also offered his condolences to Bezzina's family.

"He was a person truly loved by all," Fearne wrote.



Fellow Premier League clubs Valletta and Floriana were among the first to express their condolences to the death of the Hibernians supremo.