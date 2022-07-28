LEVADIA TALLINN 1

Oigus 79

HIBERNIANS 1

Apap 78

(Aggregate 3-4).

LEVADIA TALLINN

K. Vallner; I. Antonov (82 R. Peetson), M. Ugge, M. Mitrovic, A. Pikk (73 K. Oigus), M. Putincanin, B. Lepistu, M. Velijev (73 Lilliu), Z. Beglarishvili (65 M. Roosnupp), E. Agyiri, R. Kirss.

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone; F. Apap, R. Soares, G. Llerna, G. Artilles, Thaylor (81 Z. Grech), D. Vella, A. Diakite, J. Grech (85 G. Mensah), J. Degabriele, T. Groothusen (54 Y. Muritala).

Referee: Henrik Nalbandyan (Armenia FA).

Yellow cards: Apap, Ugge, Artiles, Roosnupp.

Hibernians have made it to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League for the second consecutive time at the expense of Estonia’s Levadia Tallinn.

A draw was enough for the Maltese champions to progress after defeating the same opponents 3-2 in last week’s first leg at the Centenary Stadium.

The Paolites put on a strong showing in the Estonia’s capital with defender Ferdinando Apap finding the net in the final part of the game.

