The Malta FA Protest Board did not uphold Hibernians complaint against the result of their Premier League against Ħamrun Spartans that was held earlier this month.

The Spartans had won the Premier League match 2-1 to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

However, the result of that match was questioned by Hibernians who complained to the local governing body of football over the eligibility of Ħamrun Spartans defender Christian Rutjens who had made his debut with the Malta champions after coming on as a second-half substitute during the match.

“The Malta Football Association’s Protests Board has not upheld a protest filed by Hibernians FC in connection to their BOV Premier League match against Ħamrun Spartans played on Saturday 20th January 2024,” the MFA said in a statement.

