ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Dodo 26

HIBERNIANS 2

Muniz 44; Grech 112

(after extra-time)

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello; D. Gojkovic, J. Mbong, Dodo (119 C. Mercieca), A. Oyama, S. Borg, F. Sasere, J. Corbalan (117 S. Attard), P. Djordjevic (82 L. Gambin), I. Ntow (64 F. El Bakhtaoui), E. Marcelina.

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona; L. Almeida, J. Degabriele (81 H. Vieira), D. Vella (105 A. Attard), Z. Grech, E. Beu (72 Thaylor), J. Zerafa, A. Agius, A. Muniz (86 J. Grech), A. Diakite (105 G. Artiles), W. Domoraud.

Referee Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards Bonello, Beu, Vella, Grech, Gambin.

Jake Grech completed Hibernians’ comeback deep in extra-time to send the Paolites into the semi-finals of the Izibet FA Trophy after a 2-1 victory over Ħamrun Spartans.

Hibernians came from behind after Dodo had put the Spartans ahead. Alvaro Muniz levelled terms with a brilliant strike before the half-time whistle. Then, former Ħamrun Spartans midfielder Grech scored the all-important goal to send the current league leaders into the semis where they will meet the winner of the semi-final between Floriana and Birkirkara.

While Hibernians remain on course for a potential domestic double, the elimination dents Ħamrun’s chances of qualifying to Europe next season.

The only chance for the Spartans to make it to a UEFA club competition is to finish in the top three in the championship.

Branko Nisevic’s side currently sits fourth with 38 points, two behind third-placed Birkirkara with three games left.

Jurgen Degabriele tried to put Hibernians ahead inside the first five minutes just to see his close-range effort sail over the bar.

