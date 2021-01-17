Hibernians have parted ways with Lithuanian striker Karolis Laukzemkis.
In a statement, the Premier League club said that they had reached a mutual agreement with the Lithuanian international to go separate ways.
"International striker, Karolis Laukzemis, has been released by the club on mutual agreement," the Premier League club said in a statement.
