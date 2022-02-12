VALLETTA 1

Tulimieri 78

HIBERNIANS 4

Vieira 2

Degabriele 26, 71

Domoraud 79

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6; J. Borg-5, T. Caruana-5, L. Murillo-5, H. Dilaver-5 (76 K. Tulimieri), S. Dimech-6 (46 L. Campos-5, C. Gauci-5, E. Pena Beltre-5, I. Curjuric-6.5, R. Muscat-6.5 (77 A. Zammit), M. Fontanella-6.5.

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-6; F. Apap-6.5, L. Almeida-6.5, J. Grech-7 (68 A. Muniz), J. Degabriele-7.5 (88 A. Attard_, D. Vella-6.5, Thaylor-7 (81 Z. Grech), A. Agius-6.5 (81 M. Ellul), G. Artiles-6.5, A. Diakite-7, H. Vieira-7 (68 W. Domoraud).

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Diakite, Muscat.

BOV Player of the Match Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Hibernians regained their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings after dispatching rivals Valletta with a 4-1 victory.

The Paolites have now extended their unbeaten run to 18 games as they reach the 40-point mark as leaders of the domestic championship.

Despite Floriana reducing the gap to just one point having played in the earlier game, Hibernians looked under no pressure as they handled their business against Valletta in the best possible way, with a first-half blitz that sealed the deal for them.

