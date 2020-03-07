ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Ailton 68

HIBERNIANS 2

Beerman 41, Grech 78 pen

Hibernians were visibly relieved to come out of a potentially tricky duel unscathed yesterday. It had to be a late converted penalty which secured full spoils to retain any realistic hopes of overhauling Floriana and Valletta at the top but Ħamrun were never likely to roll over.

Yet again, the Paolites were not at their very best but such is their talent and depth in strength that, without having to delve deep into their reserves of knowhow, the did just enough to finish off their opponents.

The two sides, who faced each other for the second time in six days, made some changes from the teams that met in the FA Trophy quarter-final last Sunday. Goalkeeper Jean Claude Debattista and striker Piotr Branicki replaced suspended Manuel Bartolo and Valdo Alhinho for Ħamrun.

Goalkeeper Marko Jovicic, Dunstan Vella and Myles Beerman were preferred to Matthew Calleja Cremona, Leandro da Silveira and Bjorn Kristensen.

Hibs seemed stronger on paper but they were poor in the early stages albeit restricted Ħamrun to only half-chances.

The former Hibs skipper Clayton Failla tested the Hibs goalkeeper with a free-kick but Jovicic blocked his attempt.

At the other end, Jake Grech caught the Spartans defence flat-footed with a dipping cross for the unmarked Vella who, however, headed wide.

Hibernians began to come forward and broke the deadlock as half-time approached.

Beerman’s cross-cum-shot eluded a sea of players and finished into the net.

Soon after the break, Joseph Mbong’s dreadful miskick let in Darren Borg, who burst goalwards and after Jovicic parried his attempt, Carlos Flores screwed the rebound well wide.

That failed to rouse Hibs from their slumbers, however, and they were fortunate to escape again when on 56 minutes, Nicola Leone was wasteful as he drove forward to the edge of the area but shot straight at Jovicic.

Ħamrun eventually pressed home their dominance midway through the second half. Failla’s corner took a deflection and went straight at Ailton for the tap-in at the back post.

That left the Paolites with just 22 minutes to turn things round. Imanol Iriberri’s swevring shot finished just wide.

Hibernians are nothing if not resilient though and went down the other end again where Dunstan Vella was adjudged to have been brought down by the onrushing goalkeeper. Grech made no mistake from the spot, firing into the top corner.

At death, Iriberri missed another penalty which he himself had procured when Debattista saved his effort.