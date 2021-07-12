Hibernians are expected to sign Guinea striker Ibrahim Kone, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Paolites were forced to return to the transfer market to bring in a new goalkeeper after Matthew Calleja Cremona suffered a serious knee injury that is set to rule him out for several months.

With Nicky Vella the only established goalkeeper at the club, the Paolites are looking to bring another quality goalkeeper at the club and have targeted Guinea international Kone.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has been training with the Paolites for the past three days now and it looks like coach Stefano Sanderra is set to offer a contract to Kone.

