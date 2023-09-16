GŻIRA UNITED 0

HIBERNIANS 4

Bastianos 24, Attard 37

Degabriele 47, 58

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Cassar-5, G. Bohrer-4, Thaylor-4 (46 A. Borg-4) (74 Ewerton), Z. Scerri, M. Dias-4 (83 D. Pace), Macula-5 (64 R. Essaka), F. Zuniga-5, B, Borg-4, Wilkson-6 (64 B. Azizi), T. Espindola-5, J. Mendoza-6.

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone-7, A. Attard-7, J. Degabriele-7.5, B. Kristensen-6 (38 L. Caruana-6), Z. Grech-6 (84 M. Vallejo), S. Okoh-6 (77 A. Hovhannisyan), A. Bruno-6.5, G. Bastianos-7, E. Pereira-6, R. Antwi-8 (77 F. Apap), H. Luiz-6 (84 E. Herrera).

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow card: Macula, Okoh, Bohrer.

Red card: Scerri (Gżira) 45.

BOV player of the match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

In a devastating attacking display, Hibernians made a winning start after brushing aside Gżira United.

The Paolites, under the charge of Branko Nisevic, took control in the first half courtesy of goals from Giannis Bastianos and Ayrton Attard before Jurgen Degabriele sealed the points with a well-taken brace after the break.

To their credit, Darren Abdilla’s Gżira had started brightly and showed an impressive workrate for much of the first half.

On 12 minutes, Wilkson saw his powerfully-struck free-kick saved by Ibrahim Kone.

