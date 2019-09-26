Hibernians have acquired the services of Argentine forward Imanol Iriberri, the club announced on Thursday.

Iriberri, 32, was most recently on the books of Azerbaijan club Sabail with whom he played seven games before parting ways in July 2019.

Previously, he was also at Portuguese side Boavista between January and August 2016, prior to Andre Schembri's arrival in Portugal.

Moreover, Iriberri featured with several clubs across South America including at Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela.

Hibernians have collected seven points from their opening four games of the BOV Premier League. Ahead of this campaign, they had bolstered their offensive department with the additions of Aruba international Terence Groothusen, Charles Atsina of Ghana and Italy's Leonardo Nanni.