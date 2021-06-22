Hibernians FC announced the signing of Belgian attacking midfielder Francis Sarfo Mensah.

“Hibernians FC are pleased to announce that 20-year-old Belgian attacking midfielder Francis Sarfo Mensah has signed for the club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The young midfielder started his career with Royal Ixelles Sporting Club in his country, before joining the youth team of Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht. In the past two seasons, Sarfo Mensah played for Olympic Club Charleroi and TK Meldert.

“We would like to welcome Francis to the club and wish him the best of luck for the following season.”

