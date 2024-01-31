Hibernians FC have completed their transfer activity this month with the signing of Brazilian defender Higor Gabriel Fernandes Alves.

The 24-year-old centre back has decided to continue his career in the Maltese Premier League after agreeing personal terms with the Paolites and put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Alves joins Hibernians and fills the void left by fellow compatriot Eriks Santos who has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club.

Higor Gabriel came through the youth ranks of top Brazilian club Fluminense before he decided to continue his career in Azerbaijan where he joined top-flight side Sabak FK.

