Hibernians FC have completed the signing of Danish defender Andreas Laursen, the Premier League club announced in a statement.

The 23-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a one-year contract and is now available to be part of Stefano Sanderra’s squad ahead of next week’s UEFA Champions League tie first leg against Shamrock Rovers, of Ireland.

“Hibernians FC are pleased to announce that Danish defender Andreas Laursen has signed for the club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The 23-year-old centre-back started his youth career with Vejle BK in Denmark and in 2015, he made a move to Danish top division side AC Horsens where he also played for their youth team. In the past season, Andreas played for Danish side, Odder IGF.

