Malta champions Hibernians bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Lorenzo Fonseca, the Premier League side announced.

“Hibernians F.C. are pleased to announce that 24-year-old Cape Verde international defender Lorenzo Fonseca has signed for the club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The young defender started his career with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, where he spent the majority of his youth career, before joining Portuguese side Academica Coimbra in July 2021. In the January transfer window, he joined BOV Premier League side Santa Lucia F.C.

“We would like to welcome Lorenzo to the club and wish him the best of luck in the upcoming season.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta