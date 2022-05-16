Hibernians FC have completed their first signing in the close season when they reached an agreement to sign forward Gabriel Mensah, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The Ghana midfielder was a key figure for Gudja United last season, as he helped the club to secure a place in the Top Six against all expectations.

“Hibernians FC can confirm that an agreement has been reached between the club and 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, Gabriel Mensah,” the newly-crowned Malta champions said in a statement.

