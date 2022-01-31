Hibernians announced the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Ali Diakite.

The Premier League leaders have been very active in the final days of the transfer market to try and strengthen their squad.

Following the arrival of Spanish midfielder Alvaro Muniz Cegarra last week, the Paolites announced on Monday morning of Portuguese forward Hugo Vieira.

However, their transfer activity continued when they announced that they had acquired the services of Ali Diakite.

“We would like to announce the signing of 28-year-old Ivorian midfielder Ali Diakité,” the club said in a statement.

