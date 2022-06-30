Hibernians FC continued with their transfer activity when they announced the signing of Spanish defender Gonzalo Lerena.

The Paolites have been very active in the transfer market in the past 48 hours as they step up their preparations for their upcoming UEFA Champions League qualifier against Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

“Hibernians F.C. are pleased to announce that Spanish defender Gonzalo Llerena has signed for the club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The 32-year-old centre back started his youth career with CP Cacereno in his country, before joining Spanish side Linares Deportivo. In his career, he always played in Spain and recently he played for the clubs of CF Villanovense, Arenas Getxo, Inter de Madrid, CF Badalona and UD Sanse.

